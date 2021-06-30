Big Tech trustbusters need to disrupt themselves

Reuters Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Many technology entrepreneurs start by identifying a problem to solve. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission didn’t finish that job in its antitrust lawsuit against Facebook. A judge tossed it out mainly because the FTC didn’t show how to measure the social network’s market share. That’s a misstep in need of self-disruption.

The FTC argued that Mark Zuckerberg’s $1 trillion company has held and illegally maintained monopoly power. The good news for the agency is that Judge James Boasberg on Monday seemed to accept its definition of the market for social networks as involving sharing among friends and family, against Facebook’s efforts to widen it.

That is a win of sorts. For antitrust purposes, a market is traditionally defined by products and geography. Debate hinges on whether, say, office supplies are only basics like paper or include products like computers. Factors such as revenue or units sold determine market share.

As the judge noted, it’s more difficult with online platforms, because one may offer overlapping products – not all of which may be under scrutiny – and because consumers don’t pay for Facebook or, for example, a Google search. The companies make their money in another market by selling advertising.

It’s measurement that tripped the FTC up. The agency claimed Facebook had a 60%-plus market share but didn’t say of what, or which companies had the rest. Boasberg gave the government a month to try again. It might, for instance, argue the U.S. market for social networking is the 299 million Americans who use the internet, according to Data Reportal. The 190 million daily active U.S. users of Facebook's eponymous network, per Omnicore, would equate to a 64% share.

That’s flawed, partly because a typical user visits more than six different online platforms each month, Data Reportal reckons. Suppose the top five players are Facebook and sister brand Instagram, disappearing content service Snap, microblogging site Twitter and video-sharing app TikTok. Together they count perhaps 520 million daily U.S. users, according to Omnicore and company data. Of that total, Facebook’s share would be about 37%, with Facebook plus Instagram taking around 63%.

That could be enough to indicate monopoly power. Whatever they use, trustbusters need to overhaul their data-analytics skills if they are going to use traditional arguments. Another option is for lawmakers to change the rules, for example restricting the use of personal data or requiring so-called interoperability, the ability for users to move content to another site. Either way, Silicon Valley is, for now, ahead of its pursuers.

- A U.S. District Court judge on June 28 dismissed a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit against Facebook, which was accused of violating antitrust laws. Judge James Boasberg said the agency failed to prove the social network has monopoly power because it declined to say how it concluded that the company has at least 60% market share and also didn’t name its major competitors.

- The FTC has a month to file an amended complaint.

