Big Tech, Tesla & An ETF to Invest in Disruption

(1:00) - Breaking Down Big Tech Earnings: Who Was The Big Winner?

(7:45) - Is Tesla On The Way To A $2.5 Trillion Dollar Valuation?

(11:50) - Who Stands To Benefit The Most From The Metaverse?

(17:00) - Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF: LOUP

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Gene Munster, Managing Partner at Loup Ventures. We discuss the outlook for tech giants, Tesla, and the Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF LOUP.

Tech giants reported their quarterly results last week, and they just keep growing bigger. However, they are not immune to supply chain disruptions. Apple AAPL and Amazon AMZN missed estimates, while Alphabet GOOGL and Microsoft MSFT were the clear winners.

Apple recently lost its crown as the world's most valuable public company to Microsoft, but Gene believes its challenges are already priced in. He also likes Facebook, which changed its name to Meta Platforms FB last week, as the company is likely to be rewarded from the explosive growth of the Metaverse.

Tesla TSLA recently entered the exclusive $1 trillion market capitalization club and Gene believes it could be a $2.5 trillion company in the next five years.

The LOUP ETF invests in companies that influence the future of technology including artificial intelligence (AI), computer perception, robotics, autonomous vehicles, virtual reality, and mixed/augmented reality.

The fund's top holdings include Affirm AFRM, TakeTwo Interactive TTWO and Coinbase COIN.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more about these stocks and ETF.

