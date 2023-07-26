Big Tech stocks drop as Microsoft results put AI costs in spotlight

By Shreyashi Sanyal

July 26 (Reuters) - Shares of most U.S. big tech companies fell on Wednesday as Microsoft's results signaled how the high-stakes battle for AI supremacy will cost the tech giants that have seen their shares rally in recent months on hype around the technology.

Microsoft's MSFT.Oshares fell 3.3% in premarket trading as the company laid out an aggressive AI-related spending plan, saying deeper investments in AI are required before gains trickle to the bottom line.

"The tech earnings season has started on a mixed note," said Mark Haefele, global wealth management chief investment officer at UBS in a client note.

"The tone set by quarterly results over the next week will be crucial to the performance of tech stocks through the rest of the third quarter."

Google parent AlphabetGOOGL.O, however, was an outlier. Its shares rose more than 6.5% after beating expectations for second-quarter results. The company is set to add about $100 billion to its market capitalization, if gains hold until market open.

Stuart Cole, chief macro economist at Equiti Capital, said tech stocks tend to be fairly exposed to such sentiment around central bank policy as many of them are reliant on robust economic growth to deliver the returns they promise.

Snap Inc SNAP.N shares tumbled 17.5% after the photo messaging app-owner posted weaker third quarter guidance than analysts had expected on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Lucy Raitano in London and Johann M Cherian; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.