Big Tech Q1 Earnings Look Strong: ETFs to Play

The technology sector has struggled this year to find a solid footing as renewed optimism over the economy has made the previously shunned cyclical and value stocks more attractive. Most of last year’s tech leaders like Amazon AMZN and Apple AAPL have become laggards while Facebook FB, Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet GOOGL are performing well.



These five companies currently account for about 17% of the total market capitalization of the S&P 500 Index. Total Q1 earnings from the group of five companies are expected to be up 43.5% on revenue growth of 31.4%. This reflects a solid improvement from the Q4 earnings growth of 41.2% and revenue growth of 29% (read: Tech ETFs Are Back in Momentum, Soar to All-Time High).



Microsoft and Alphabet are scheduled to release their earnings on Apr 27 while Facebook and Apple will report on Apr 28. Amazon slated to report on Apr 29.

Microsoft

Microsoft has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. According to our methodology, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



The stock witnessed no earnings estimate revision for the third quarter fiscal 2021 over the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates substantial earnings growth of 25.7% and revenue growth of 16.9% from the year-ago quarter. Microsoft’s earnings track is impressive, with the last four-quarter positive earnings surprise being 14.69%, on average. The stock belongs to a top-ranked Zacks industry (top 43%) and has gained 17.4% so far this year.

Alphabet

Alphabet has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +3.71%. It saw positive earnings estimate revision of couple of cents over the past 7 days for the to-be-reported quarter. Analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a good indicator for the stock. The company’s earnings surprise track over the past four quarters is good with the beat being 2.46%, on average. Earnings and revenues are expected to grow 57% and 25.6%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter. Additionally, the stock falls under a bottom-ranked Zacks industry (bottom 26%). The Internet behemoth has surged more than 31% in the year-to-date timeframe (see: all the Technology ETFs here).

Facebook

Facebook has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +1.87%. The social media giant saw positive earnings estimate revision of a penny for the to-be-reported quarter over the past seven days. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the yet-to-be reported quarter indicates a substantial year-over-year earnings growth of 38%. Revenues are expected to increase 33.6%. Facebook delivered an earnings surprise of 3.15%, on average, in the last four quarters. The stock belongs to a bottom-ranked Zacks industry (bottom 26%). Shares of FB were up nearly 10% so far this year (read: 4 Sector ETFs at All-Time Highs).

Apple

Apple has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +3.73%. The stock saw no earnings estimate revision over the past 30 days for second-quarter fiscal 2021 and its earnings surprise history is strong. It delivered an earnings surprise of 18.51%, on average, over the past four quarters. Apple is expected to report substantial earnings growth of 54.69% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to increase 33.11% year over year. It belongs to a bottom-ranked Zacks industry (bottom 6%). The stock is up 1.2% so far this year.

Amazon

Amazon has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of -1.18%. The stock saw negative earnings estimate revision of a penny over the past seven days for the first quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate represents substantial year-over-year earnings growth of 92.6% and revenue growth of 39.2%. Amazon’s earnings surprise history is impressive, with an average beat of 160% for the last four quarters. However, the stock falls under a bottom-ranked Zacks industry (bottom 16%). The online e-commerce behemoth has witnessed share price increase of 2.6% in year-to-date timeframe.

ETFs to Tap

Given this, investors may want to play these stocks with the help of ETFs. Below we have highlighted six ETFs having the largest exposure to FAANGs.



MicroSectors FANG+ ETN FNGS: This ETN is linked to the performance of the NYSE FANG+ Index, which is equal-dollar weighted and designed to provide exposure to a group of highly traded growth stocks of next-generation technology and tech-enabled companies. The note accounts for a 10% share in each of the FAANG stocks and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3.



iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF IETC: This fund employs data science techniques to identify companies with exposure to the technology sector. The five firms account for a combined 44.6% share in the basket.



Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF MGK: This ETF offers exposure to the largest growth stocks in the U.S. market and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1. The five firms account for a combined 43.5% share in the basket.



Invesco QQQ QQQ: This ETF focuses on 100 of the largest domestic and international nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization. This fund makes up for 36.8% share in the in-focus firms and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 with a Medium risk outlook (read: 5 Equity ETFs That Were Red-Hot Last Week).



iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF IGM: This product offers broad exposure to the technology sector, and technology-related companies in the communication services and consumer discretionary sectors. It makes up for about 35.8% in the five big tech names and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook.



Blue Chip Growth ETF TCHP: This fund focuses on companies with leading market positions, seasoned management and strong financial fundamentals. It accounts for a combined 33.3% in the five firms.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



INVESCO-QQQ TS (QQQ): ETF Research Reports



Facebook, Inc. (FB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



ISHARS-EXP TECH (IGM): ETF Research Reports



VANGD-MG CAP GR (MGK): ETF Research Reports



ISHR-EUS TECH (IETC): ETF Research Reports



MICRS-FANG+ (FNGS): ETF Research Reports



T-ROW PR BC GR (TCHP): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.