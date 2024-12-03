Big Tech Powers Nasdaq while Dow Cools Off

Stocks were mostly higher today, the Nasdaq turning in a notable bounce after mega caps Apple (AAPL), Nvidia (NVDA), and Amazon.com (AMZN) powered the tech sector. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was rangebound most of the day, but rallied just above breakeven in the final minutes of trading. The Dow came off its session lows, but still finished in the red, even as investors unpacked job openings data that signaled a robust labor market.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Space: the final frontier for investors?

for investors? Semiconductor stock ready to resume rally.

ready to resume rally. Plus, a defense stock to target; Bollinger Bands on ENVX; and CVS' dire upgrade.

5 Things to Know Today

Oil Prices Eye $70 as OPEC+ Meeting Looms

Oil prices popped today ahead of the meeting Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries & Allies (OPEC+), where output cuts are expected to be extended. For the session, January-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added $1.84, or 2.7%, to settle at $69.94 per barrel, black gold's biggest single-day gain in two weeks.

Gold prices cautiously rose today, buoyed by a softer dollar and the upbeat jobs report. For the session, gold for December delivery added 0.8% to settle at $2,665.80 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.