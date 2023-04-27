Big Tech, Meta Earnings Send Stocks Surging

Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META) was all the rage after earnings, sending Big Tech, and subsequently the broader market, surging for Thursday's trading. Gains even came despite a disappointing gross domestic product (GDP) report, with the Dow and S&P 500 logging their best daily performances since January. Heading into Friday, the indexes are eyeing a breakeven weekly performance.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

2 airline stocks circled by options traders.

circled by options traders. Fed decision will highlight Wall Street next week.

next week. Plus, Big Tech has META to thank; partnership buzz for semiconductor; and the backbone of trading amid high volatility markets.

Things to Know Today

The Senate Banking Committee is slated to review a bill that would give access to banking and financial services to the cannabis business community. (CNBC) Verizon Communications (VZ) is enjoying its best day since February 2021, after last week's steep telecom sector selloff. (MarketWatch) Behind the Big Tech post-earnings win for Meta stock. Partnership buzz sent semiconductor soaring. What to do when expecting high volatility.

Gold Stays Below Key Level Despite Daily Win

Black gold prices settled higher today, with June-dated crude adding 46 cents, or 0.6%, to close at $74.76 per barrel.

Gold prices posted another gain, but stayed just below the $2,000 level after today's GDP report. For the day the June-dated commodity rose $3 or 0.2%, to settle at $1,999 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.