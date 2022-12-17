Markets
Big Tech is Designing Chips Too, Should Semiconductor Investors Worry?

December 17, 2022 — 05:00 am EST

Written by Jose Najarro and Nicholas Rossolillo for The Motley Fool ->

In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), and why big tech investing in chip design might not be the worst thing. The fears are that it could be another Apple and Intel story. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of December 13, 2022. The video was published on December 15, 2022.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and Alphabet. Nicholas Rossolillo has positions in Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon.com, and Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, and Intel. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel, long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, short January 2025 $45 puts on Intel, and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

