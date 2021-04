We have 1/3rd of the S&P 500 and all the big tech reporting their March quarter earnings this week. Expectations are sky-high, and even beating estimates may not be enough to keep this bull run alive.

Tesla illustrated this yesterday when it reported record profitability and sizably exceeded analyst’s expectations but, the market still pulled profits.

With the continuously fresh all-time highs the equity markets keep reaching, it won’t take much to tip the scales to the downside.

Microsoft MSFT & Alphabet GOOGL are reporting after the bell this evening. Both stocks are teetering on all-time highs and have outperformed their cohorts and the broader market year-to-date. The bar is set high for MSFT & GOOGL, and their results will likely be market moving.

Look out for Apple AAPL and Facebook FB tomorrow after the bell and Amazon AMZN on Thursday.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana



If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%



You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.



Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Facebook, Inc. (FB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research