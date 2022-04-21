Big Tech Earnings Highlight Last Week of April

The last week of April is packed with economic indicators, as well as earnings reports from major players in the tech sector. Investors will sift through the usual jobs data, durable goods orders, and the pending home sales and consumer sentiment indexes. Plus, the Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) is also on the calendar.

Earnings season rages on next week, with reports coming from 3M (MMM), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon.com (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Boeing (BA), Caterpillar (CAT), Chevron (CVX), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Coca-Cola (KO), Comcast (CMCSA), Eli Lilly (LLY), Enphase Energy (ENPH), Intel (INTC), Microsoft (MSFT), Nio (NIO), Paypal (PYPL), PepsiCo (PEP), Pinterest (PINS), Roku (ROKU), Spotify (SPOT), Teladoc (TDOC), Twitter (TWTR), Qualcomm (QCOM), and Visa (V), among others.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

There are no economic indicators of note scheduled for Monday, April 25.

Both the S&P Case-Shiller and the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) U.S. home price indexes are due out Tuesday, April 26. Also due out are durable goods and core capital equipment orders, April's consumer confidence index, as well as new home sales data.

Wednesday, April 27 will bring an advance report on international trade in goods, the pending home sales index, and home ownership data.

Initial and continuing jobless claims are on tap Thursday, April 28, in addition to a real gross domestic product (GDP) estimate.

A slew of economic data is scheduled for Friday, April 29, with the employment cost index, as well as the personal expenditures (PCE) price and core PCE price indexes due out. Plus, both nominal personal income and consumer spending data are on the docket, alongside real disposable income data. The Chicago PMI is also expected, accompanied by the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index and five-year inflation expectations.

