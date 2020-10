Since the beginning of September, the markets have been getting the pre-election jitters with uncertainty about the next four years, all hitting a climax next Tuesday, November 3rd, aka election day. Today we have some of the biggest and baddest tech giants reporting earnings after the bell, but will it be market moving? For more info on tonight's expected results, check out my recent article: Big Tech Earnings Could Turn The Equity Market's Tide.

After the final trading bell today, we can expect earnings from this year's biggest market movers: Apple AAPL, Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOGL, and Facebook FB. The markets already priced in so much optimism that I don't think an earnings beat will be enough to move these stocks in any material way. Forward guidance will be crucial, but even then, investors are fixated on the second pandemic wave, the impending election, and what it means for fiscal stimulus talks.

This was exemplified with Microsoft's earnings on Tuesday, which destroy top and bottom-line expectations and pushed analysts to increase their EPS estimates for years to come. Still, Microsoft has traded almost perfectly with the broader tech-driven Nasdaq-100.

Investors may not give this next round of earnings as much weight as they typically would, considering all of the other significant influences and uncertainties yet to be unveiled.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?



Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot stocks we're targeting >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Facebook, Inc. (FB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research