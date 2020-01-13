Big Tech Breakdown: Buy Apple, Amazon & Facebook Stock in 2020?

Welcome to the latest episode of the Full-Court Finance podcast from Zacks Investment Research where Associate Stock Strategist Ben Rains dives into three of the biggest technology stocks on the planet. The episode breaks down what’s going on with Apple AAPL, Amazon AMZN, and Facebook FB to see what investors might want to do with the three tech giants in 2020.

The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all jumped to new highs last Friday and climbed again Monday morning. This recent positivity came after some tensions eased between the U.S. and Iran. Plus, China’s Commerce Ministry said that the country’s chief trade negotiator will travel to Washington to sign the phase-one trade deal.

On top of that, stocks could be in a solid position for 2020, on the back of everything from low interest rates to an expected return to corporate earnings growth. With this in mind, investors need to decide if they are going to buy some of the stocks that have helped move the market for years, which includes AAPL, AMZN, and FB (also read: How To Double Your Stock Returns In 2020).

Apple stock hit another new high Monday as it continues its impressive run over the last 12 months that has seen it crush its fellow FAANG peers. AAPL looks poised to return to top line growth in fiscal 2020, with the help of the continued expansion of its services business. This includes Spotify SPOT challenger Apple Music and the new Apple TV+ that hopes to take on Netflix NFLX, Disney, and others in the streaming age.

Meanwhile, Amazon has spent heavily on its one-day shipping program to help fight back against Walmart WMT and other traditional brick and mortar retailers that have found success in the e-commerce age. Jeff Bezos and his company have also pushed into new growth areas as AMZN continues to thrive in the cloud computing age, despite challenges from Microsoft MSFT.

The episode then closes with a look at Facebook. Mark Zuckerberg saw his firm hit another new 52-week high Monday as Facebook proves to Wall Street that it remains a digital advertising powerhouse, alongside Google GOOGL, despite continued political backlash.

