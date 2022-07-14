Big Tech, Blue Chip Earnings Highlight Next Week

Corporate earnings will be the talk of Wall Street next week, with many companies expected to step into the confessional as the earnings season ramps up, including Big Tech names and Dow members. As if that weren't enough, investors will also be sifting through some key manufacturing and services data.

Some of the top names expected to report results include American Airlines (AAL), AT&T (T), Bank of America (BAC), Biogen (BIIB), Boston Beer (SAM), Cal-Maine Foods (CALM), Dow (DOW), Goldman Sachs (GS), Halliburton (HAL), IBM (IBM), J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Netflix (NFLX), Snap (SNAP), Tesla (TSLA), Twitter (TWTR), United Airlines (UAL), and Verizon (VZ).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) home builders' index is scheduled for Monday, July 18.

Tuesday, July 19 will be relatively quiet, other than building permits and housing starts data.

Existing home sales data will highlight Wednesday, July 20.

The usual round of initial and continuing jobless data is due out on Thursday, July 21, in addition to the Philadelphia Federal Reserve manufacturing index and leading economic indicators.

Friday, July 22 brings the S&P Global U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), as well as the services PMI.

