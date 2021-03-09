Big Tax Changes are Coming for Your Clients

(Washington)

This is one of the most uncertain times in recent history, and not just because of political divisiveness and the pandemic, but because many of the new administration’s policies are likely to be very different than the Trump administration’s. That extends to taxes, where there is a high degree of anxiety about forthcoming changes, most of which high earners expect to be punitive. Because there is a wide range of possible outcomes, advisors need to work hard to plan for what different scenarios might look like. Accordingly, now is the right time to beef up on tax planning staff, or at the least review your tax planning playbook and keep a close eye on the news.

FINSUM: In a year, when new tax policies are known, you want to be able to tell clients “don’t worry” we have been planning for this and you will be fine. The work to get there needs to start now.

taxes

biden

tax planning

allocation

