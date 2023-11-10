Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday: Synaptics Reports Q1 Beat; Joins Lyft, Hologic, Blink Charging

U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining around 80 points on Friday.

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) rose sharply on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Synaptics posted adjusted earnings of 52 cents per share, beating market estimates of 40 cents per share. The company’s sales came in at $237.7 million versus expectations of $232.7 million.

Synaptics said it saw second-quarter revenue of $220 million to $250 million versus estimates of $239.82 million.

Several analysts, including, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Needham and Susquehanna raised their price targets on the stock following quarterly earnings.

Synaptics shares rose 13.55% to $100.49 at last check.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in Friday's session.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares jumped 31.30% to $3.22 after the company reported strong third-quarter revenue and raised 2023 revenue target.

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) rose 14.46% to $4.71 following upbeat quarterly results.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) gained 25.38% to $6.62 after the company reported third-quarter financial results.

AVITA Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RCEL) jumped 11.74% to $11.04 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales.

Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) shares gained 11.68% to $22.90 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued FY24 revenue guidance above estimates.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) rose 14.60% to $34.98 following upbeat results.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY) jumped 14% to $3.92 in early trading, but was up 5.10% at $3.61 mid-day following third-quarter results.

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) rose 11.36% to $5.50 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales results.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS) gained 8.54% to $16.90 following strong sales.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILA) climbed 11.74% to $7.14 after posting a profit for the third quarter.

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) climbed 16.06% to $1.45 following third-quarter results.

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) shares rose 10.50% to $35.03 following upbeat results.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRM) gained 9.7% to $56.46 after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results and issued guidance.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT) rose 9.1% to $3.37, but was up 4.69% at $3.24 mid-day.

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) gained 8.70% to $84.86 following third-quarter results.

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) rose 8.64% to $8.05 after the company posted third-quarter results and raised 2023 total revenue guidance.

Stantec Inc. (NYSE: STN) gained 7.52% to $67.78 following strong results.

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) gained 5.05% to $10.59 following third-quarter earnings.

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) climbed 5.35% to $70.78 following upbeat results.

