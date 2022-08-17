Big Short Star Michael Burry Sells Out of All But One Position, Geo Group is New Stake

Michael Burry, the trader, made famous in the book and movie The Big Short, is putting his money where his mouth is.

The man who made billions from his famous short sale of US mortgage-backed securities is an outspoken bear on stocks, and his latest 13F disclosure filing of stock holdings shows he's sold out of all but one position.

At the end of June, Burry's firm, Scion Asset Management LLC, only has one stock, a private-prison company, Geo Group (US:GEO). The company's shares rose Monday after Scion reported its $3.3 million stake.

GEO shares shot up 11% on the news. Scion held $3.3 million of the company's stock at the end of the second quarter, the filing showed.

That stake's a far cry from the $165 million in stocks, including mega-cap shares like Alphabet (US:GOOG) Booking Holdings (US:BKNG), Meta Platforms (US:META) and Bristol Myers-Squibb (US:BMY), the firm owned at the end of the first quarter.

In May 28, Burry tweeted, then deleted, a message that said, "as I said about 2008, it is like watching a plane crash. It hurts, it is not fun, and I'm not smiling." Mr. Burry did not respond to a request for comment.

By Greg Morcroft for Fintel.

