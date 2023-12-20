News & Insights

Big Rock Brewery Appoints David Kinder As President And CEO

December 20, 2023

(RTTNews) - Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BR.TO) announced Wednesday that after an extensive search, David Kinder will be appointed as President and CEO of Big Rock Brewery effective January 8, 2024.

Kinder brings a wealth of experience having previously held multiple strategic level positions in the beverage industry. Kinder most recently served as Vice President of Mill Street Brewing Company from 2018 to the present.

Prior to joining Mill Street, Kinder held a Vice President role with Amsterdam Brewing from 2016-2018 and several senior leadership roles across business units in Coca-Cola North America.

