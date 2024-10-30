Big River Industries Reports Sales Dip Amid Market Challenges

Big River Industries Ltd. (AU:BRI) has released an update.

Big River Industries Ltd. reported a 4.9% decline in group sales for the year-to-date period ending September 30, 2024, citing challenges in the residential markets of New Zealand, NSW, and VIC, although QLD, SA, and WA markets showed resilience. The company is optimistic about its commercial segment due to a robust project pipeline and expects medium-term improvement driven by macroeconomic factors like population growth and possible interest rate cuts. Despite pressures on gross margins, Big River is implementing cost reduction strategies to enhance financial metrics, aiming for improved EBITDA margins in the second half of FY25.

