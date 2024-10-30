Big River Industries Ltd. Navigates Market Softening

Big River Industries Ltd. (AU:BRI) has released an update.

Big River Industries Ltd. reported a nearly 8% decline in revenue for FY24 due to a softening market, particularly in housing, but saw resilience in its commercial segment and growth in Western Australia. Despite challenges, the company maintained a strong cash position with a cash conversion ratio of over 98% and declared a fully franked dividend of 7.5 cents per share, reflecting financial discipline and a commitment to shareholder returns. Strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Specialised Laminators Queensland, position the company well for future growth.

