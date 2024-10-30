News & Insights

Stocks

Big River Industries Ltd. Navigates Market Softening

October 30, 2024 — 06:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Big River Industries Ltd. (AU:BRI) has released an update.

Big River Industries Ltd. reported a nearly 8% decline in revenue for FY24 due to a softening market, particularly in housing, but saw resilience in its commercial segment and growth in Western Australia. Despite challenges, the company maintained a strong cash position with a cash conversion ratio of over 98% and declared a fully franked dividend of 7.5 cents per share, reflecting financial discipline and a commitment to shareholder returns. Strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Specialised Laminators Queensland, position the company well for future growth.

For further insights into AU:BRI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.