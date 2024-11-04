Big River Industries Issues New Performance Rights

Big River Industries Ltd. (AU:BRI) has released an update.

Big River Industries Ltd. has announced the issuance of 1,016,335 performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are not available for trading on the ASX until transfer restrictions are lifted. This move highlights the company’s commitment to rewarding and motivating its workforce.

