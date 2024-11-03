Big River Industries Director Increases Shareholding

News & Insights

November 03, 2024

Big River Industries Ltd. (AU:BRI) has released an update.

Big River Industries Ltd. announces a change in director Martin Monro’s shareholding as he acquires an additional 3,247 ordinary shares through an on-market purchase, increasing his total to 40,000 shares. This transaction reflects a strategic move within the company’s leadership, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance.

