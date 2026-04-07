The Big Risk With Taiwan Semiconductor Stock That No One Wants to Talk About

Key Points

China is reportedly seeking to reunify with Taiwan, even if it includes using force.

If that happens, the Chinese government could have significant influence over Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

While there's no timeline on when reunification might happen, it appears to be a priority for the Chinese government.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) plays a crucial role in the tech sector, as it is the go-to chip manufacturer for many companies. Its low-cost production makes it an efficient business, and it generates strong margins. It has also been experiencing terrific growth as a result of artificial intelligence (AI) and companies spending heavily on chatbots, agentic AI, and other initiatives.

It would seem that the stock, whose valuation is now around $1.8 trillion, could be an incredibly strong buy for the long term, especially if you want a top AI stock to own. In just the past 12 months, it has generated some incredible returns for investors, as it has risen by more than 130%.

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But there's one significant risk that makes it difficult to fully endorse this stock, despite all of its impressive features, and that no one really wants to talk about: its potential vulnerability to the Chinese government.

A reunification with China could be problematic for Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan isn't currently under the rule of mainland China, but that could change in the near future. Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that "the reunification of our motherland, a trend of the times, is unstoppable." Even if Taiwan rejects peaceful efforts for reunification, the looming risk is that China may use force to make it happen.

The potential scenarios are wide-ranging, and while nothing appears imminent, reunification is clearly a goal of the Chinese government. Even if it's a peaceful process, the risk for the global markets is significant, as it could give Beijing significantly more power in the tech world, by potentially influencing Taiwan Semiconductor's operations, which many top tech companies in the world rely on. And if U.S.-China relations remain shaky, that uncertainty could weigh on the entire stock market.

The timeline and probability may be hard to determine, but the risk is difficult to ignore

If, when, and how reunification between China and Taiwan will occur is a big debate, with no certainty about what the future holds. But investors need to be aware of the risk, as it is significant and could undermine Taiwan Semiconductor's business stability and its reliability as a key partner to many top tech companies.

While the company's financials are solid and there are plenty of good reasons for investing in the growth stock, investors can't afford to ignore the geopolitical uncertainty that comes with the stock. While Taiwan Semiconductor has excellent fundamentals and growth prospects, its potential vulnerability to the Chinese government may be a risk that's too significant for some investors to ignore. And that's why, despite its impressive results, you may be better off holding off on buying the stock for the foreseeable future.

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.