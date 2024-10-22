Big Ridge Gold Advances Hope Brook Exploration

Big Ridge Gold (TSE:BRAU) has released an update.

Big Ridge Gold Corp. is advancing its exploration efforts at the Hope Brook Gold Project in Southern Newfoundland. The company is focused on identifying promising drill targets, leveraging data from recent geophysical surveys. These efforts aim to enhance the understanding of gold-bearing structures, setting the stage for a robust drilling program in 2025.

