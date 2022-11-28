Big Pharma will muscle in on obesity gold rush

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Obesity drugs are a modern day gold rush for drugmakers. Eli Lilly, valued at $347 billion, is close behind $207 billion Novo Nordisk in releasing a weight loss drug, in a market expected to be worth $50 billion by 2030. But the duo’s success is enticing rivals and smaller players. That may trigger a wave of dealmaking, and lower returns.

Some 40% of Americans have a body mass index of 30 or above, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, leading to medical costs of nearly $173 billion in 2019. Diet and exercise should be the cheapest treatment but rarely work. Bariatric surgery, which places a band around the stomach and means a patient doesn’t need to eat as much to feel full, can lead to up to 35% weight loss, but is unappealing for many.

Yet a class of drug known as GLP-1 analogues sold by Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly appears to be almost as good. The U.S. group’s Mounjaro, for example, reduced patients’ weight by more than 20% in a recent trial. The drugs target receptors in the brain that reduce appetite and help people feel fuller for longer.

Analysts reckon Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy drug will bring in nearly $9 billion in revenue by 2030 while Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro could generate $21 billion in sales by 2030, according to Visible Alpha. By then, the obesity market could total $50 billion, according to Morgan Stanley. That explains why Novo Nordisk’s share price has doubled in the past two years and it trades on 28 times forward earnings, nearly twice the European average.

The two leaders may not stay ahead for long. Pfizer, a $276 billion giant, and $206 billion AstraZeneca are working on obesity products. And any drugmaker hoping to grab some of the pie could buy up biotechs like $1.4 billion Zealand Pharma or $447 million Altimmune. It helps that the technology behind GLP-1s is already used in diabetes care, making it easier for new entrants to muscle in. Greater competition will drive down prices.

The question is how many people will take the drugs, and at what price. Cash-strapped governments may prioritise diseases like cancer over preventative treatments like obesity medication.

For the market to reach $50 billion in annual sales, over 3 million people would need to jab themselves with GLP-1s, assuming an annual cost of around $16,000, Wegovy’s list price. That’s nearly 4% of America’s obese population. But a plausible 50% price cut would lower annual sales to $25 billion. Share that between six drugmakers, and each one would reap only a little more than $4 billion. Without an ever expanding number of patients, investors’ obesity hopes may need trimming.

CONTEXT NEWS

Sales of Novo Nordisk’s obesity drugs Wegovy and Saxenda reached nearly $1.2 billion in 2021, up 50% versus the previous year. Wegovy won U.S. approval as a weight loss therapy in 2021.

Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro, which is used to treat diabetes and obesity, is expected to deliver $21 billion of revenue by 2030, according to data provider Visible Alpha. Clinical data has shown patients can lose more than 20% of their body weight on the treatment.

Morgan Stanley analysts expect the obesity market to grow to $50 billion in annual sales by 2030.

