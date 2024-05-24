Big Pharma Split Corp. Announces May Cash Distribution

Big Pharma Split Corp. Class A (TSE:PRM) has released an update.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. has announced a monthly cash distribution of $0.1031 per Class A share for Big Pharma Split Corp., payable on June 7, 2024, to shareholders on record as of May 31, 2024. Harvest, a Canadian investment fund manager established in 2009, oversees $4.2 billion in assets, offering a range of investment solutions designed to meet investors’ long-term growth and income needs.

