Big Pharma should brace for worst cancer outcome

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Drugmakers are facing a grim prognosis. Some $36 billion has been wiped off Sanofi, GSK and its spinoff Haleon in the past 10 days on fears their heartburn medication causes cancer. Although scientific evidence suggests the market is overreacting, Germany’s Bayer has shown U.S. juries often side with an ailing patient.

The crisis has been three years in the making. Back in 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration alerted the public that a potential carcinogen was created in the manufacturing process of a heartburn medication called Zantac. It was sold by a host of pharmaceutical companies including Sanofi, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and privately owned Boehringer Ingelheim. Next month, a court in Florida will decide what expert evidence is allowed in future trials and federal court cases will begin next year.

Investor pessimism looks excessive. The plaintiff’s central case is that the widely sold heartburn drug contained N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which is considered a probable carcinogen. Pharma companies argue that there is only a small amount of this compound in Zantac, around the same amount contained in grilled and smoked meats. And even if plaintiffs can prove the medication caused cancer, it may be difficult for many who bought it over the counter from drugstores like CVS and Walgreens to provide evidence like receipts to prove they used it over a long period of time.

Still, human emotion has previously trumped science. In the case of Bayer, juries sided with litigants who claimed the company’s weedkiller Roundup gave them non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. This forced Bayer to set aside nearly $11 billion to settle in 2020 despite the company’s lawyers producing reams of research exonerating the product and it remaining legally safe to buy in America. The pharma industry’s lowly reputation among the general public is also a problem. Before the pandemic it was ranked last in a Gallup survey regarding public perceptions.

Unpopularity may prove costly. Morgan Stanley reckons the final bill for the industry could be as high as $45 billion. That would mean a guesstimate of 150,000 claimants would be awarded $300,000 apiece. For now, investors are focusing most of their pessimism on Sanofi and GSK, two drugmakers that sold prescription versions of the drug, and have lost a combined total of over $30 billion in 10 days. With drug prices and pharmaceutical profits soaring in the United States, Big Pharma should prepare for the worst.

Follow @aimeedonnellan https://twitter.com/aimeedonnellan on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

The plaintiff in the first lawsuit over the heartburn drug Zantac scheduled to go to trial has agreed to drop his case, according to his attorney and drugmakers named as defendants on Aug. 16.

The first trial in one of those lawsuits had been scheduled to begin on Aug. 15 in Illinois state court. The plaintiff, Joseph Bayer, alleged that he developed esophageal cancer from taking over-the-counter Zantac.

Zantac, originally marketed by a forerunner of UK drugmaker GSK, has been sold by several companies at different times, including Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim and Sanofi as well as a plethora of generic drugmakers.

Haleon, spun out as an independent company in July, comprises consumer health assets once owned by GSK and Pfizer.

In a statement on Aug. 16, GSK said it had not paid anything in exchange for the voluntary dismissal of the Bayer case.

More than 2,000 lawsuits are consolidated in federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida, where a hearing on what expert evidence will be allowed in future trials is scheduled for Sept. 20.

Shares in Sanofi, GSK and Haleon were down 3.7%, 1.8% and 4% respectively on Aug. 17.

(Editing by George Hay and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.