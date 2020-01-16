Big Pharma Remains Accused of Keeping Prices High. That Won't Change Soon.

Despite the pharmaceutical industry’s best efforts, its least-favorite plan to cut drug prices isn’t going away. Unrest over drug pricing hung like a shadow above this year’s J.P. Morgan Health Care conference.

Unrest over drug pricing hung like a shadow above this year’s J.P. Morgan Health Care conference, the annual gathering of tens of thousands of health-care investors, executives, and others in the industry.

At a keynote panel on Wednesday, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Seema Verma, laid out the case for pegging drug prices paid by Medicare to drug prices paid overseas. It’s a plan that pharmaceutical executives have opposed, and that seemed to have faded from the headlines in recent months.

“People feel like it’s not fair to our seniors and our population that they’re shouldering the world’s innovation,” Verma said. “Certainly we are a more developed country, and there’s a role to play, but the differentials are getting hard to justify.”

The resurgence of the international reference pricing debate by a Trump administration official, a day after Democratic presidential candidates called for lower drug prices during the last debate before the start of primary voting, points to drug pricing remaining a major headline issue this year, pushed by both the left and the right. Investors should plan to track it closely.

Crowds at the J.P. Morgan conference were thinning by Wednesday, as action moved away from the main conference venue and toward outlying satellite events, and the pace of meetings began to slow. While the first-day keynote jammed even the overflow room, there was some room to breathe even in the main hall during Verma’s presentation.

Verma said that the Trump administration had made some progress on drug prices. But she said she remained concerned about perverse incentives driving up prices paid by Medicare Part B, the government health plan that pays for doctor-prescribed pharmaceuticals.

The Trump administration has proposed a plan, decried by pharmaceutical companies, that would peg the prices paid by Medicare Part B to the generally lower prices paid in 16 other countries. Legislators have proposed similar plans, some of which are included in bills now moving through congress. There has been little progress on the Trump administration version in recent months. But Verma appeared to be signaling that the plan remained on the table.

“We need to figure out how do we bring those market based forces that did work very effectively in Part D, how to we bring them to Part B,” she said.

In an interview Wednesday afternoon, Paul Hudson, the newly-appointed British-born CEO of the French drug maker Sanofi (SNY), pushed back hard on the notion that U.S. drug prices should be tied to international prices.

“It’s incredibly naive to think it’s as simple as a price question,” Hudson said. Hudson argued that, when rebates paid back by drug makers to pharmacy-benefit managers in the U.S. are taken into account, the net prices paid here are not significantly different. “If you add back the jobs and investment in R&D, it’s narrowed even further,” he said.

“I don’t mind a debate about international reference pricing,” Hudson said. “I mind that people have chosen to take a sliver of the message and not look at the whole. If you want to look at it, look at prices, look at access, look at investment in science, R&D, manufacturing. Put it all on the table.”

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Chief Financial Officer Iaian Mackay acknowledged Wednesday that international reference pricing could be part of future legislation or regulation in the U.S. “Whatever system is in place, whatever reform is there, it needs to balance the incentives for innovation in health care,” Mackay said.

The S&P 500 Pharmaceuticals index rose slightly on Wednesday, up 0.9%. The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB), while falling on the conference’s first day and gaining ground on ihe second, was up 0.5% on Wednesday.

The conference concludes on Thursday, though many attendees have already left the city, and few major companies are left to present. Biotech firm Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) will address the remaining crowds Thursday morning, as will Galapagos (GLPG).

