News & Insights

Big parties back Thailand's Wan Noor as sole nomination for house speaker

July 03, 2023 — 11:38 pm EDT

Written by Panarat Thepgumpanat, Chayut Setboonsarng, Panu Wongcha-um for Reuters ->

Updates with background, comments from Wan Noor, details

BANGKOK, July 4 (Reuters) - Veteran politician Wan Muhamad Noor Matha of Thailand's Prachachart Party looked set to be confirmed as speaker of the new House of Representatives after being the only name put forward for the post on Tuesday.

Wan Noor's nomination is seen widely as a compromise between the two biggest parties and alliance partners Move Forward and Pheu Thai, which have been at odds over the crucial post.

As the only nomination, no house vote is required to endorse Wan Noor. The house speaker position was sought because the holder can influence the passage of key legislation and the timing of votes.

The compromise over house speaker could help to defuse some tensions between the two biggest parties which had jostled for weeks over the speakership.

"I will conduct duties fairly ... with transparency in considering draft laws and petitions to improve the lives of all Thais," Wan Noor said after his nomination.

Once he takes up the post, among his first tasks will be to table a vote of the bicameral parliament on a prime minister to form the next government.

The progressive Move Forward and populist Pheu Thai parties trounced their conservative and pro-military rivals in the May 14 poll, winning 151 and 141 seats respectively, in what was seen as a resounding rejection of nine years of government led or backed by the army.

Move Forward and Pheu Thai have formed an alliance with six other parties.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat, Chayut Setboonsarng and Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Martin Petty)

((martin.petty@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.