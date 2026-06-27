The Big Paint vs Rare Earth Faceoff: One Stock to Buy Right Now for 2026 and Beyond

Key Points

MP Materials is America’s only fully integrated rare earth producer, focusing on a critical supply chain for magnets and minerals.

Sherwin-Williams is a global giant in the coatings industry, operating thousands of retail stores and serving construction and industrial markets.

Both stocks carry risks, but one offers a better risk-reward ratio at the moment.

10 stocks we like better than MP Materials ›

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) provides essential elements for electric vehicles and defense technology, while Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)dominates the architectural and industrial coatings market. It’s a choice between the high-growth potential of critical mineral security and the steady cash flows of a global paint leader.

This comparison explores whether a speculative play on domestic supply chains or a proven dividend payer is the better buy for your portfolio.

The case for MP Materials

MP Materials focuses on the full lifecycle of rare-earth elements, from mining at its California site to processing and magnet manufacturing in Texas. The company already has a list of high-profile customers waiting to buy its magnets, including General Motors (NYSE:GM), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and the U.S. Department of Defense (rebranded as the Department of War).

In FY 2025, revenue grew 35% to $275.5 million, but MP Materials still reported a net loss of nearly $85.9 million as it continues to invest in scaling its complex separation and magnet manufacturing facilities to align with domestic supply chain goals.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio, which measures total debt relative to shareholder equity, is approximately 0.4x. The current ratio, a measure of how easily a company can pay its short-term debts with its short-term assets, stands at a robust 7.2x. Free cash flow, which is the cash remaining after a company pays for its capital expenditures, was negative $328.1 million in 2025.

The case for Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams operates a massive network of nearly 4,900 company-owned stores, selling paints and coatings to professional contractors and DIY customers. Its business is highly diversified across its Paint Stores, Consumer Brands, and Performance Coatings segments. No single customer accounts for more than 10% of total sales, providing a stable foundation for its global distribution logistics and freight partnerships.

In FY 2025, revenue grew around 2% to $23.6 billion. The company remains highly profitable, ending the year with a net income of $2.6 billion. While sales growth has been modest, a net margin of nearly 10.9% indicates the company is effective at turning its multi-billion dollar revenue into actual profit.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 3.2x. This ratio indicates that total liabilities are significantly higher than shareholder equity. The current ratio stands at approximately 0.9x, while free cash flow reached nearly $2.7 billion. This substantial cash generation allows the company to fund dividends and integrate acquisitions even while carrying a higher debt load.

Risk profile comparison

Furthermore, the global rare earth market is dominated by Chinese competitors who benefit from state-sponsored advantages and the ability to disrupt supply chains. MP Materials also faces risks related to its reliance on the U.S. Department of War agreements and its ability to meet production targets at its 10X Facility. The company recently filed a lawsuit against USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) over proprietary technology, accusing it of poaching employees and obtaining sensitive technology information.

Sherwin-Williams is currently navigating a class-action lawsuit in California regarding alleged labor law violations, which could result in financial liabilities. The company must also manage the integration of large acquisitions like Suvinil in Brazil and handle volatility in raw material costs driven by energy prices. Because its sales are tied to the housing and construction sectors, elevated interest rates and inflation could continue to dampen demand for its products.

Valuation comparison

Sherwin-Williams offers a valuation much closer to the broader market average, while MP Materials trades at a significant premium based on future earnings estimates.

Metric MP Materials Sherwin-Williams Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 260.9x 27.4x 26.3x P/S ratio 39.2x 3.4x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLB sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Sherwin-Williams is a 160-year-old company with a massive footprint in the paints and coatings industry. It owns more than 5,000 stores and branches, and its namesake brand is among the most popular in the industry.

It’s a slow-growth business by nature, but Sherwin-Williams has grown its sales at an annualized rate of 5% and adjusted earnings per share at an annualized rate of 6.9% over the past five years. Because Sherwin-Williams enjoys strong pricing power and can often pass higher costs on to consumers, it generates strong margins and has raised its dividend for 47 consecutive years.

MP Materials, on the other hand, is a young company founded in 2017. It has, however, positioned itself as a national security asset thanks to its rare-earth operations. Rare earths are critical elements for various industries, including semiconductors, electronics, electric vehicles, renewable energy technology, defense systems, lasers, and medical devices. Under the leadership of President Donald Trump, the U.S. government is making major moves to boost the rare-earth industry and reduce reliance on China.

MP Materials’ Mountain Pass is the largest rare-earth mine in the U.S. The U.S. government owns a 15% stake in the company and has committed to buying all the rare-earth magnets produced at the 10X facility for 10 years at a set floor price. MP Materials also has other collaborations with the government and contracts with some big companies like Apple. The company is setting itself up as a rare-earth ore-to-magnet giant and growing production and revenues.

If I were to buy one stock today, I’d invest in MP Materials simply because of the significance of rare earths and the industry’s growth potential under the Trump administration. MP Materials stock has already run a lot, but it still has the potential to deliver explosive returns that a mature, established player like Sherwin-Williams rarely can.

Should you buy stock in MP Materials right now?

Before you buy stock in MP Materials, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and MP Materials wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $398,052!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,181,688!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 205% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 27, 2026.

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and MP Materials. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and Sherwin-Williams. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.