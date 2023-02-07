Big Oil Is Hinting at Huge Gains for Clean Energy Investors

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If we fail to adapt, we fail to move forward.

So said legendary UCLA basketball coach John Wooden, who won 10 national championships in just 12 years – a record that hasn’t been touched since and likely never will be again.

I remember hearing that quote as an 8-year-old at a summer basketball camp.

It inspired me then. And it inspires me now – so much so that the quote, in many senses, has been my guide to investing.

As a society, we must adapt to move forward.

If we want to be successful investors, then we should identify the adaptations society is making to move forward and invest in them.

Invest in change.

In fact, one of the greatest investment opportunities we’re presented with today involves such change on a massive scale.

And the 2022 global energy crisis has kicked it into overdrive.

The Hypergrowth Clean Energy Transition

It’s been nearly a year since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. Over those 12 months, the world suffered through an enormous energy crisis. And to move beyond this crisis, the world has been forced to adapt – to reimagine its global energy ecosystem and restructure supply chains to produce more reliable energy.

Governments and corporations across the world have been faced with two decisions. Either pump more fossil fuels, or accelerate the development of locally sourced alternative energies.

The overwhelming majority of governments and corporations chose the latter: Accelerate the development and deployment of solar, wind, hydrogen, electric vehicles, energy storage, and more.

Last year, the U.S. passed legislation to accelerate the transition to renewable energies. So did the European Union, Japan, China, Australia, and pretty much every major economic powerhouse in the world.

In total, that poured a record $1.4 trillion into the clean energy sector – a significant increase from 2021.

Source: IEA

In order to move forward, society must adapt.

In 2022, society adapted by accelerating the global transition to clean energies.

Even oil companies agree on this regard.

In its 2023 energy outlook report released last week, Oil titan BP (BP) – a $100 billion fossil fuel powerhouse that is among the largest and most powerful energy firms in the world – said:

“The increased importance placed on energy security as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war leads over time to a shift away from imported fossil fuels towards locally produced non-fossil fuels, accelerating the energy transition.”

The company increased its long-term demand forecasts for renewable energies by about 5% – and cut its long-term demand forecasts for fossil fuels by about 5% – from its 2022 outlook.

Source: BP

Powering Up Your Portfolio With Clean Energy Stocks

The Clean Energy Revolution has accelerated. Even the oil titans agree. This is the adaptation the world has chosen to move forward from the 2022 global energy crisis.

Successful investors invest in generational adaptations. That’s why they’ve been investing in solar, wind, and EV stocks.

Solar stocks, for example, are on the cusp of a major breakout right now.

Wind stocks are actually already in their own big breakout, with plenty more upside left.

And those fast-and-furious EV stocks are soaring right now, too. EV leaders like Tesla (TSLA) and Lucid (LCID) are both up more than 50% in 2023 alone – and we’re just a month into the year.

The smart money is moving into clean energy stocks.

If you haven’t already moved with them, you need to do so right now.

Luckily, we have the perfect stock for you – but only if you’re willing to take on some risk.

The Final Word

You may have noticed that high-risk stocks are soaring here in early 2023. More than 160 stocks have already risen more than 100% this year. Most are high-risk stocks making a big comeback.

iBuying disruptor Opendoor (OPEN) and crypto mining firm Marathon Digital (MARA) are both up about 105% in just over a month. Enterprise AI firm C3.ai (AI) is up nearly 150% this year. Vertical farming pioneer AppHarvest (APPH) has soared more than 320%. And analytics startup BigBear.ai (BBAI) has already popped more than 800% in 2023 alone.

We think 2023 will be the year of the comeback for high-risk stocks. And that’s why we think it is time to start buying them.

Just look at what they’ve done in just a month! Up 320% on APPH stock? Up 815% on BBAI stock? Imagine what they will do over the next 11 months…

We’re very excited about the potential rewards here.

In particular, we’re really excited about one tiny next-gen vehicle stock that we believe has arguably the biggest potential of any in the market right now – not just over the next 12 months, but over the next few years, too.

Our industry connections tell us that the technology this company is perfecting today is world-class. In fact, it’s so good that we think the biggest company in the world may be interested in getting in on a piece of the action.

Needless to say, this is one of the most interesting stocks in the market.

And the timing is perfect to buy. Not only are EV stocks on fire, but small growth stocks are on fire, too.

Learn how to best capitalize on this boom.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post Big Oil Is Hinting at Huge Gains for Clean Energy Investors appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.