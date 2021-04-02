Markets
Big News for Tech Investors

Contributor
Jose Najarro The Motley Fool
Published

In today's video, I look at two tech companies and share why investors should be excited.

The first company is Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). Micron is a producer of memory, an item needed in nearly all of our technological products, from phones, graphic cards, game systems, computers, laptops, data centers, to even automobiles and much more. Micron just reported earnings that ended March 4, 2021 and gave great insight into what markets see growth based on their receiving orders.

The second company is Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Microsoft just won a military contract to provide the U.S. Army with augmented reality headsets.

Reasons for tech investors to be excited

  1. Micron reported strong growth in the following sectors. The report gives tech investors a reason to keep being bullish on tech companies and locate new opportunities.
  • Cloud DRAM grew Q/Q.
  • Delivered record PC DRAM shipments.
  • Graphics memory up significantly Y/Y.
  • Mobile revenue grew Q/Q.
  • 5G momentum is continuing.
  • Auto saw the second consecutive record revenue quarter.
  • Microsoft's contract win shows that the U.S. Government is adopting well to AR technology. Historically, the military is the first to adopt the technology, followed by the consumer population. This big win for Microsoft can be an excellent sign that we should start looking into AR companies.

    • Click the video below for my full thoughts.

    *Stock Prices used were the closing prices of March 31, 2021. The video was published on April 1, 2021.

    Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro owns shares of Microsoft. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

