Big news and big views dominate 2022

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - This year has not been short on drama. Our best-read stories of 2022 are testament to that.

Elon Musk’s will-they-or-won’t-they Twitter debacle kept readers on tenterhooks via Refinitiv’s platforms and our two websites, Breakingviews.com and Reuters.com. Among those headlines, a column listing the many reasons why he might not seal the deal proved to be our most popular story of the year, even though the entrepreneur ultimately decided to do it anyway. Another piece posing the hard-hitting question, “What is Morgan Stanley smoking in Twitter LBO?”, garnered plenty of clicks on Breakingviews.com and via Refinitiv.

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine thrust Russia into the spotlight. Almost a third of the best-read lists tackled the outbreak of war in Europe, and its terrible ramifications. Views on the rouble and the prospect of the country’s economic collapse demanded attention. Its impact on China, India and beyond was a recurrent theme. The seismic shock to oil and energy markets was another.

Deals are a perennial favourite. This year was no exception. Two of our annual predictions, envisaging that Mark Zuckerberg will break up Meta Platforms, and that Microsoft will buy Netflix, respectively, climbed to the best-read list on Reuters.com just as this piece went to press. A persuasive pitch for breaking up Chinese technology titan Tencent caused a stir across multiple platforms earlier in the year.

On Breakingviews.com, readers were more inclined to plunge into longer, analytical articles, including a column explaining why it’s time to worry about Greece again, and a deep dive into the financial black hole otherwise known as zero-interest rates. A tasty mix of puns and crunchy arguments helped our coverage of food delivery group Just Eat Takeaway.com’s post-deal indigestion to go down a treat. The sorry story of leveraged-finance bankers’ $1.5 billion writedowns also hit the spot.

On Refinitiv’s news services, a crisis at Credit Suisse, surging inflation, nail-biting U.S. midterms, and Wall Street job cuts were among the other fast-moving stories to grab eyeballs.

Must-reads were without a doubt the driver for our most-read lists in 2023.

MOST-READ OF 2022

ON EIKON

Credit Suisse can stop rot with $5 bln cash call

Wall Street job cuts will be shallow and painful

Tencent's Beijing woes make case for breakup

Republican victory paves road to softer dollar

Elon Musk probably won’t buy Twitter

If 8% inflation is worrying, 3% could be worse

What is Morgan Stanley smoking in Twitter LBO?

Oil price cap will harm, not help, Asia

Russia is dry run for bigger China sanctions test

India’s Russian oil binge carries hidden costs

ON BREAKINGVIEWS.COM

Tencent's Beijing woes make case for breakup

Elon Musk probably won’t buy Twitter

Banks’ LBO debt hangover may leave lasting scars

Just Eat Takeaway’s best U.S. call is late dropoff

It’s time to worry about Greece again

Central banks get sucked into financial black hole

What is Morgan Stanley smoking in Twitter LBO?

Rouble’s strength is sign of Russia’s weakness

Russian economic collapse will be hard to avoid

China has already won and lost in Ukraine

ON REUTERS.COM

Elon Musk probably won’t buy Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg will split Meta, take the ‘verse

China’s belt and road strafed by Vladimir Putin

Ukraine war flashes neon warning lights for chips

Singapore trims Vladimir Putin’s fallback options

Musk’s get out of Twitter card is worth $5 bln

Tencent’s Beijing woes make case for breakup

Netflix will be next on Microsoft’s shopping list

Rouble’s strength is sign of Russia’s weakness

Germany’s gas action plan pulls its punches

CONTEXT NEWS

The data for Breakingviews.com covers the period from Jan. 1 to Dec. 30, Reuters.com data covers Jan. 1 to Dec. 29, while Eikon data covers Jan. 1 to Dec. 25.

(Editing by Robyn Mak, Pranav Kiran and Amanda Gomez)

