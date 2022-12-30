Big news and big views dominate 2022

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - This year has not been short on drama. Our best-read stories of 2022 are testament to that.
Elon Musk’s will-they-or-won’t-they Twitter debacle kept readers on tenterhooks via Refinitiv’s platforms and our two websites, Breakingviews.com and Reuters.com. Among those headlines, a column listing the many reasons why he might not seal the deal proved to be our most popular story of the year, even though the entrepreneur ultimately decided to do it anyway. Another piece posing the hard-hitting question, “What is Morgan Stanley smoking in Twitter LBO?”, garnered plenty of clicks on Breakingviews.com and via Refinitiv.
Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine thrust Russia into the spotlight. Almost a third of the best-read lists tackled the outbreak of war in Europe, and its terrible ramifications. Views on the rouble and the prospect of the country’s economic collapse demanded attention. Its impact on China, India and beyond was a recurrent theme. The seismic shock to oil and energy markets was another.
Deals are a perennial favourite. This year was no exception. Two of our annual predictions, envisaging that Mark Zuckerberg will break up Meta Platforms, and that Microsoft will buy Netflix, respectively, climbed to the best-read list on Reuters.com just as this piece went to press. A persuasive pitch for breaking up Chinese technology titan Tencent caused a stir across multiple platforms earlier in the year.
On Breakingviews.com, readers were more inclined to plunge into longer, analytical articles, including a column explaining why it’s time to worry about Greece again, and a deep dive into the financial black hole otherwise known as zero-interest rates. A tasty mix of puns and crunchy arguments helped our coverage of food delivery group Just Eat Takeaway.com’s post-deal indigestion to go down a treat. The sorry story of leveraged-finance bankers’ $1.5 billion writedowns also hit the spot.
On Refinitiv’s news services, a crisis at Credit Suisse, surging inflation, nail-biting U.S. midterms, and Wall Street job cuts were among the other fast-moving stories to grab eyeballs.
Must-reads were without a doubt the driver for our most-read lists in 2023.
MOST-READ OF 2022
ON EIKON
Credit Suisse can stop rot with $5 bln cash call
Wall Street job cuts will be shallow and painful
Tencent's Beijing woes make case for breakup
Republican victory paves road to softer dollar
Elon Musk probably won’t buy Twitter
If 8% inflation is worrying, 3% could be worse
What is Morgan Stanley smoking in Twitter LBO?
Oil price cap will harm, not help, Asia
Russia is dry run for bigger China sanctions test
India’s Russian oil binge carries hidden costs
ON BREAKINGVIEWS.COM
Tencent's Beijing woes make case for breakup
Elon Musk probably won’t buy Twitter
Banks’ LBO debt hangover may leave lasting scars
Just Eat Takeaway’s best U.S. call is late dropoff
It’s time to worry about Greece again
Central banks get sucked into financial black hole
What is Morgan Stanley smoking in Twitter LBO?
Rouble’s strength is sign of Russia’s weakness
Russian economic collapse will be hard to avoid
China has already won and lost in Ukraine
ON REUTERS.COM
Elon Musk probably won’t buy Twitter
Mark Zuckerberg will split Meta, take the ‘verse
China’s belt and road strafed by Vladimir Putin
Ukraine war flashes neon warning lights for chips
Singapore trims Vladimir Putin’s fallback options
Musk’s get out of Twitter card is worth $5 bln
Tencent’s Beijing woes make case for breakup
Netflix will be next on Microsoft’s shopping list
Rouble’s strength is sign of Russia’s weakness
Germany’s gas action plan pulls its punches
