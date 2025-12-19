Big Move In Solana: 2 Reasons Why This Top Token Surged 7% Off Yesterday's Bottom

Key Points

A broader market rebound today across a number of speculative risk assets is taking Solana and its peers higher.

However, there are two key Solana-specific tailwinds I think investors should be paying attention to as longer-term bullish catalysts.

Here's what investors should be watching with the world's seventh-largest digital asset today.

Given the relatively steady declines that have proliferated in the cryptocurrency sector over the past week, today's price action is certainly welcome to see. Many top tokens, including Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), have rallied nicely off yesterday's lows. As of 11:00 a.m. ET, Solana has surged 7.1% from 4:00 p.m. ET yesterday, signaling investors are looking for tokens with considerable upside potential when buying this dip.

I continue to think that Solana is among the top mega-cap digital assets worth considering as a long-term hold. However, over short-term periods, investor sentiment can swing sharply, allowing investors to benefit from near-term dips as buying opportunities.

And while some of today's price action in Solana and other top tokens can be attributed to an improving macro backdrop (with other risk assets rising as well today), there are some token-specific catalysts I think are worth considering as key drivers of today's move in this top-tier layer-1 project.

What's driving Solana's move today?

One of the more compelling reports I've seen circulating this morning revolves around a push from the Solana Foundation to evaluate whether its network can withstand a potential attack from hackers using quantum computing technology. Partnering with Project Eleven, a post-quantum security firm, the Solana team has now deployed a quantum-resistant testnet following a comprehensive threat assessment. This move could pave the way for other projects to follow suit. Still, in the meantime, those in the crypto space concerned about hacks and breaches potentially stemming from quantum computing technology may find safe harbor with Solana, which utilizes new cryptography to guard against future security concerns.

The other notable catalyst driving upside in Solana today appears to be related to yet another non-crypto company transitioning into a digital assets treasury company. Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ: MGRX) announced plans this morning to focus on acquiring and holding Solana in its new subsidiary, with purchases starting at $100 million.

This move validates Solana as a treasury-worthy asset and is intriguing in that I can certainly envision a future in which other corporate entities follow suit.

Should you buy stock in Solana right now?

Chris MacDonald has positions in Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

