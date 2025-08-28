Big Morning for Q2 Numbers: GDP +3.3%, Earnings Beats for Retailers

Thursday, August 28, 2025



Pre-market futures have lots to digest this morning — not only following NVIDIA’s NVDA strong Q2 results after the closing bell last night (even if they came in slightly below certain lofty expectations), but with both important economic data and Q2 earnings results having been reported. The Dow is +42 points at this moment, the S&P 500 is -1 point and the Nasdaq is -21.





Q2 GDP Improves to +3.3%: Best in Nearly 2 Years



Weekly Jobless Claims Stay Rangebound: 229K, 1.954M



Earnings Roundup This Morning: DG, BBY, DKS & More



What to Expect from the Stock Market Today



Ahead of today’s opening bell, the first revision ofis out, and improves by 30 basis points (bps) from the initial print, +3.3%, and 20 bps above expectations. This new number is the strongest for economic growth since Q3 of 2023. Consumption rose 20 bps to +1.6%, the best quarter since Q4 of last year.Thecame in unchanged month over month to +2.0% (the full Personal Consumption Expenditures [PCE] report gets released tomorrow morning), down from +3.8% in Q1 — a very good sign for those looking for cooling inflation. Core Pricing (subtracting volatile food & energy prices) reached +2.5%, 100 bps lower quarter over quarter. Inventories reversed to -3.3% in Q2 from +2.6% in Q1; on Net Trade +5% this quarter, -4.6% last.Thechart looks downright methodical: after reaching a near-term high of 250K new jobless claims back in the first week of June, we came down six straight weeks to 217K before beginning to bounce around a bit. Last week markets the eighth downward shift in new claims since that time: 229K, just below the 230K expected and the downwardly revised 234K the previous week.And if you think that’s a modicum of consistency, wait til you get a look at: 1.954 million is down from the downwardly revised 1.961 million the prior week, and the 12th-straight week at 1.94 million or above without touching the psychologically relevant 2 million longer-term jobless claims. We remain at 3 1/2-year highs on this metric, but have remained remarkably flat over the past three months and counting.Without getting too deep into the retailers having reported earnings results ahead of the bell — there are a lot of them worth discussing — we’ll give a quick overview of some of the main players: DG shares posted a strong beat on its bottom line — earnings of $1.86 per share versus estimates of $1.56, for a +19.23% positive surprise — while also outperforming on its top line: $10.73 billion, a +0.47% beat. The company also raised guidance, and investors see the shares up another +3% ahead of the open, adding to the company’s +46.7% growth year to date. For more of DG’s earnings, click here. BBY also outperformed expectations in its Q2 report this morning on both top and bottom lines. Earnings of $1.28 per share surpassed the $1.22 expected for a +4.9% beat, with comps swinging to a positive +1.5% in the quarter from -0.5% anticipated. But an outlook including tariff uncertainty are keeping shares flat ahead of the open; the stock is -12% year to date. DKS raised guidance in addition to outpacing estimates on its bottom line, with earnings of $4.38 per share improving over expectations by +2.1% in Q2. The company also raised guidance looking forward, though its Foot Locker acquisition, which missed by a wide margin yesterday, is cooling what otherwise might have been a hotter open. BURL swings to positive stock gains year to date on its +8% jump this morning on better-than-expected Q2 results this morning. Earnings of $1.59 per share shot past the Zacks consensus by +25% this morning, while revenues of $2.71 billion topped expectations by +2.5% for the quarter. For more on BURL’s earnings, click here. Economic reports are not finished for the day: at 10am ET,for July hit the tape. Month over month, expectations are for a bounce-back to +0.3% from -0.8% the prior month. Year over year, we’ll be coming off a -2.8% figure for June, which marked the sixth negative Pending Home Sales print in the past seven months. Last week’s Existing Home Sales outperformed expectations to 4.01 million seasonally adjusted, annualized units.After today’s close, the cavalcade of Q2 earnings season trots out some of its final major reports. Semiconductor major MRVL , computer manufacturer DELL and specialty cosmetics retailer ULTA are among those bigger names reporting this afternoon.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.