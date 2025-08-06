Big Morning for Earnings: DIS, MCD, SHOP, UBER, etc.

Wednesday, August 6, 2025



We’re being spared major economic reports this Hump Day, so the market can better focus on the bevy of Q2 earnings reports coming down the pike. This is the busiest day of earnings reportage so far this quarter. Stocks are rebounding slightly from yesterday’s light selloff: the Dow +110 points, the S&P 500 +8, the Nasdaq +37 and the small-cap Russell 2000 +1 point at this hour.



We also await news on any new trade deals that might emerge; currently, we’re still incomplete on this matter with tariff deals remaining a moving target. But with Jobs Week behind us and CPI/PPI/Retail Sales still a week away, Q2 earnings will necessarily lead the way this morning.





Earnings Results at a Glance: Disney, McDonald’s & More



Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.