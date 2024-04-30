Big Money Seeking Out Alphabet Shares

Alphabet Shares Under Big Accumulation

Institutional volumes reveal plenty. In the last year, GOOGL has enjoyed strong investor demand, which we believe to be institutional support.

Each green bar signals unusually large volumes in GOOGL shares. They reflect our proprietary inflow signal, pushing the stock higher:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Plenty of technology names are under accumulation right now. But there’s a powerful fundamental backdrop going on with Alphabet.

Alphabet Fundamental Analysis

Institutional support and a healthy fundamental backdrop make this company worth investigating. As you can see, GOOGL has had impressive sales and EPS growth in recent years:

3-year sales growth rate (+19.9%)

3-year EPS growth rate (+33.5%)

Source: FactSet

EPS is estimated to ramp higher this year by +14.5%.

Now it makes sense why the stock has been powering to new heights. GOOGL has a yearslong track record of solid earnings.

Marrying great fundamentals with our proprietary software has found some big winning stocks over the long term.

Alphabet has been a top-rated stock at MAPsignals. That means the stock has unusual buy pressure and growing fundamentals. We have a ranking process that showcases stocks like this on a weekly basis.

It’s made the rare Top 20 report multiple times over the years. The blue bars below show when GOOGL was a top pick…pushing higher over time:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Tracking unusual volumes reveals the power of money flows.

This is a trait that most outlier stocks exhibit…the best of the best. It’s simple – Big Money demand drives stocks upward.

Alphabet Price Prediction

The GOOGL rally isn’t new at all. Big Money buying in the shares is signaling to take notice. Given the historical gains in share price and strong fundamentals, this stock could be worth a spot in a diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: the author owns GOOGL in personal and managed accounts at the time of publication.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

