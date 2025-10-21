Big Money Moves: Investment Advisor Stocks Up on Often-Overlooked Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock

Key Points

Added 18,880 Oracle shares, an estimated $4.81 million trade based on average pricing for the third quarter of 2025

Post-trade stake: 84,417 shares, valued at $23.74 million

Oracle now comprises 10.0% of reported AUM as of September 30, 2025, making it the fund’s 5th-largest holding

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Sander Capital Advisors Inc disclosed the purchase of 18,880 Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares for an estimated $4.81 million during the third quarter of 2025, according to an SEC filing dated October 20, 2025.

What Happened

Sander Capital Advisors Inc increased its position in Oracle by 18,880 shares during the third quarter of 2025, according to its Form 13-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 20, 2025 (filing). The estimated transaction value, based on the average closing price for the period, was approximately $4.81 million as of September 30, 2025. The reported stake rose to 84,417 shares, worth $23.74 million.

What Else to Know

The fund increased its Oracle position to 10.0% of 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:MSFT: $114.08 million (47.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ:AAPL: $31.20 million (13.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ:AMZN: $30.85 million (12.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $24.87 million (10.4% of AUM)

NYSE:ORCL: $23.74 million (10.0% of AUM)

As of October 20, 2025, Oracle shares were priced at $277.18, up 59.5% over the past year; shares have outperformed the S&P 500 by 44.1 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close October 20, 2025) $277.18 Market Capitalization $777.57 billion Revenue (TTM) $59.02 billion Net Income (TTM) $12.63 billion

Company Snapshot

Oracle Corporation is a global leader in enterprise software and cloud infrastructure, operating at significant scale with a market capitalization exceeding $770 billion. The company’s strategy centers on providing mission-critical cloud and database solutions, enabling digital transformation for large organizations. Oracle’s competitive edge lies in its integrated technology stack and deep entrenchment within enterprise IT environments.

The company offers a broad suite of enterprise cloud software, database platforms, infrastructure solutions, and hardware. It generates revenue through cloud subscriptions, software licensing, hardware sales, and related support and consulting services, leveraging a recurring revenue model from enterprise clients.

Oracle serves large businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions worldwide, focusing on organizations with complex IT and data management needs.

Foolish Take

Is the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution going to keep rolling? Well, Sander Capital seems to think so.

By loading up on nearly 19,000 shares of Oracle, worth about $4.8 million, the Seattle-based investment advisor is betting big on the growth of AI. Here's why.

Sander has made Oracle stock its fifth-largest overall holding in its nearly $240 million portfolio. Indeed, Oracle now represents about 10% of the Sander's assets under management. Oracle joins several other big tech players atop Sander's top holding list, including Microsoft, Apple, Amazon and Alphabet.

All of these companies are linked to the AI revolution in their own way, but perhaps none as much as Oracle. That's because Oracle has plans to build more than 100 new data centers. These technology hubs will house millions of graphics processing units (GPUs) -- the brains behind the latest and greatest AI-powered applications.

Oracle's revenue has already picked up in recent years as the company has shifted strategy and begun investing billions into its new data centers. However, analysts expect revenue to grow by double-digits over the next few years as additional data centers come online for Oracle.

For retail investors, Oracle is an often-overlooked name within the red-hot AI sector, but it shouldn't be. The company's big bet on AI makes it an under-the-radar stock worth considering.

Glossary

13F assets under management: The total value of securities a fund reports on Form 13F, required for large institutional investors.

Form 13-F: A quarterly SEC filing by institutional investment managers disclosing their equity holdings.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Stake: The amount or percentage of ownership an investor or fund holds in a particular company.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return or growth rate compared to a specific benchmark or index.

Mission-critical: Essential for the core operations or survival of an organization; failure would cause major disruption.

Integrated technology stack: A combination of software and hardware products designed to work together as a unified solution.

Enterprise clients: Large organizations or businesses that purchase products or services, often with complex needs.

Cloud subscriptions: Ongoing payments for access to software or services hosted remotely on cloud infrastructure.

Filing: An official document submitted to a regulatory authority, such as the SEC, to disclose information.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Market capitalization: The total market value of a company's outstanding shares of stock.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,073%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Jake Lerch has positions in Alphabet and Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.