Big Money Moves: $4.1 Million of Oracle Shares Dumped by Investment Advisor

Sold 60,131 shares of Cisco for an estimated $4.10 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2025

Post-trade stake: 334,755 shares valued at $23.42 million

Position now accounts for 1.28% of fund AUM, placing it outside the top five holdings

On October 10, 2025, Sound Income Strategies, LLC disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 60,131 shares of Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) for an estimated $4.10 million based on the average price for the quarter.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 10, 2025, Sound Income Strategies, LLC reduced its position in Cisco by 60,131 shares during the quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold was $4.10 million, based on the average price for the quarter. After the trade, the fund held 334,755 shares valued at $23.42 million as of September 30, 2025.

What Else to Know

The filing reflects a sale, leaving the position at 1.28% of Sound Income Strategies' 13F AUM as of September 30, 2025, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:TSLX: $50.57 million (2.8% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:ARCC: $47.33 million (2.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NYSE:HTGC: $46.96 million (2.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:GBDC: $45.58 million (2.5% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

SHYG: $42.91 million (2.3% of AUM) as of quarter ended September 30, 2025

As of October 9, 2025, shares were priced at $69.96, up 30.6% year to date, and they have outperformed the S&P 500 by 19.0 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (trailing twelve months ending July 31, 2025) $56.65 billion Net income (trailing twelve months ending July 31, 2025) $10.45 billion Dividend yield 2.4% Price (as of market close October 9, 2025) $69.96

Company Snapshot

Cisco offers networking hardware, software, security solutions, collaboration tools, and observability products.

The company generates income through direct sales, channel partners, and recurring service and support contracts.

It serves enterprises of all sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers globally.

Cisco is a global leader in networking and communications technology, operating at scale with more than $56.65 billion in annual revenue for the trailing twelve months ending July 31, 2025. It leverages a broad portfolio of hardware and software solutions to address critical connectivity, security, and collaboration needs for organizations worldwide.

Foolish Take

Sound Income Strategies' sale of more than $4 million worth of Cisco shares is more than enough to raise a few eyebrows, but what should the average investor make of it?

To answer that, we have to put this sale in context. Sound Income sold about 60,000 shares, but it still owns more than 330,000. In other words, it sold about 15% of its Cisco stake.

What's more, Cisco shares have advanced by roughly 30% year-to-date, pushed higher by the overall bull market, and, in particular, by the AI-fueled technology sector rally.

So, with that context, it becomes clear that Sound Income's sale of Cisco is profit taking rather than a fire sale.

For retail investors, Cisco remains an important stock to watch in the tech sector. Its solid 2.4% dividend yield stands out among tech stocks -- many of which pay little to no dividend at all. Moreover, the company's core focus -- networking -- isn't as levered towards artificial intelligence (AI) as many other tech companies.

In summary, retail investors should take Sound Income's sale of Cisco shares with a grain of salt. This one looks like sound portfolio management as opposed to a significant change in conviction.

Glossary

13F AUM: The total value of assets under management reported by a fund on SEC Form 13F, covering U.S.-listed securities.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund's portfolio, ranked by their proportion of total assets.

Quarter-end: The last day of a fiscal quarter, used as a reference point for financial reporting.

Channel partners: Third-party companies that sell or distribute a firm's products and services to customers.

Service and support contracts: Agreements providing ongoing technical assistance and maintenance for products after the initial sale.

Outperforming the S&P 500: Achieving a higher return than the S&P 500 index over a given period.

Dividend yield: The annual dividend payment divided by the stock's current price, shown as a percentage.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Jake Lerch has positions in Ares Capital. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cisco Systems and Sixth Street Specialty Lending. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

