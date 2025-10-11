Big Money Move: NextEra Energy Soars to Fund's Top Holding After $4 Million Buy, According to Recent Filing

Key Points

Added 58,977 shares in NextEra Energy, an estimated $4.31 million trade based on the average share price for the quarter

Transaction value accounted for 2.3% of Ausbil’s 13F reportable AUM

Post-trade stake: 140,270 shares valued at $11.04 million as of September 30, 2025

NextEra Energy now represents 5.89% of fund AUM, making it the fund’s largest holding

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd disclosed a purchase of approximately $4.31 million in NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) shares, according to an SEC filing for the period ended September 30, 2025.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 08, 2025, Ausbil increased its position in NextEra Energy by 58,977 shares during the quarter. The fund held 140,270 shares, worth $11.04 million as of quarter-end.

What Else to Know

Fund bought shares, bringing its NextEra Energy stake to 5.9% of reportable AUM

Top holdings after the filing:

NEE: $11.04 million (5.9% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NSC: $10.08 million (5.4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

CSX: $10.06 million (5.4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

LNG: $7.71 million (4.1% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

ES: $7.32 million (3.9% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 8, 2025, shares were priced at $84.04, up 4.4% in the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 10.65 percentage points over the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $25.90 billion Net Income (TTM) $5.92 billion Dividend Yield 2.64% Price (as of market close 10/08/25) $84.04

Company Snapshot

NextEra Energy generates, transmits, and distributes electric power through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities, with a growing portfolio in renewable energy and battery storage projects.

The company operates a regulated utility business and develops long-term contracted clean energy assets, earning revenue primarily from electricity sales and energy infrastructure services.

It serves about 11 million people through roughly 5.7 million customer accounts on the east and lower west coasts of Florida as of December 31, 2021.

NextEra Energy, Inc. is a leading North American utility and renewable energy provider with significant scale and a diversified generation portfolio. Its strategic focus on renewables and grid modernization positions it as a key player in the transition to sustainable energy.

Foolish Take

Ausbil Investment Management's decision to acquire more than $4.3 million worth of NextEra Energy stock looks like a big bet on a stock that has underperformed the benchmark S&P 500 over the last year. Bear in mind, following this purchase, NextEra Energy is now Ausbil's largest single position. The stock now represents nearly 6% of its total AUM, meaning the portfolio managers have strong conviction in NextEra's potential.

Nevertheless, NextEra's three-year performance isn't anything to write home about. Shares have generated a three-year total return of only 18%, which equates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has generated a total return of 90% over that same period and a CAGR of 23.8%.

In other words, this is a notable buy, as it shows at least one large institutional money manager is making a significant bet on NextEra stock. Given the company's key role within the North American utility industry and its focus on renewables and sustainable energy, investors who are seeking exposure to the utility sector may be well served by giving NextEra stock a closer look.

That said, NextEra's chronic underperformance versus the S&P 500 should also be taken into account. No institutional move should ever be the sole reason for buying or selling a stock, and while this move is significant, NextEra stock still has much to prove.

Glossary

13F reportable AUM: Assets under management reported by institutional investment managers on SEC Form 13F, covering certain U.S. securities.

Dividend Yield: Annual dividends per share divided by the share price, expressed as a percentage.

Regulated utility: A utility company whose rates and operations are overseen by government agencies to protect consumers.

Long-term contracted clean energy assets: Renewable energy projects with multi-year agreements to sell electricity at set prices.

Grid modernization: Upgrading electric power infrastructure to improve reliability, efficiency, and support for renewable energy.

Battery storage projects: Facilities that store electricity for later use, helping balance supply and demand on the grid.

Stake: The ownership interest or shareholding an investor holds in a company.

Trailing the S&P 500: Underperforming the S&P 500 index over a specified period.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Quarter-end: The last day of a fiscal quarter, used for financial reporting and valuation.

Contracted revenue: Income guaranteed by signed agreements, often over multiple years.



Jake Lerch has positions in Norfolk Southern. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cheniere Energy and NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.