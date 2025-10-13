Big Money Move: Investment Manager Buys $6.9 Million Worth of Johnson & Johnson Shares, According to Recent Filing

Key Points

Bought 40,238 JNJ shares; estimated $6.89 million trade based on average pricing for Q3 2025

Post-trade holding: 103,832 shares valued at $19.25 million as of September 30, 2025

JNJ accounts for 1.07% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

Cyndeo Wealth Partners, LLC purchased 40,238 shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for an estimated $6.89 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2025, according to its October 10, 2025 SEC filing.

What Happened

An SEC filing dated October 10, 2025, shows Cyndeo Wealth Partners, LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 40,238 shares during the quarter. The estimated transaction value, based on the average unadjusted close for the quarter, was $6.89 million. The fund’s total stake in the company reached 103,832 shares, valued at $19.25 million as of September 30, 2025.

What Else to Know

The fund increased its JNJ holding; post-trade, the position represents 1.07% of 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

MSFT: $85.56 million (4.8% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

AVGO: $59.31 million (3.3% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NVDA: $52.54 million (2.9% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

AAPL: $51.95 million (2.9% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

AMZN: $45.14 million (2.5% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 9, 2025, shares of Johnson & Johnson were priced at $191.08, up 18.94% over the past year. Johnson & Johnson stock has outperformed the S&P 500 by 6.42 percentage points over the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $90.63 billion Net Income (TTM) $22.66 billion Dividend Yield 2.65% Price (as of market close 2025-10-09) $191.08

Company Snapshot

Johnson & Johnson is a global healthcare leader with significant scale, operating across pharmaceuticals, medtech, and consumer health segments. The company leverages strong brand recognition and a broad product portfolio to maintain competitive positioning in the healthcare industry. Its diversified business model and consistent financial performance support its reputation as a stable, long-term operator in the sector.

The company offers a diverse portfolio of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer health products, with leading brands such as NEUTROGENA, TYLENOL, and ACUVUE contact lenses.

Johnson & Johnson generates revenue primarily through product sales to healthcare providers, retailers, wholesalers, and direct-to-consumer channels across global markets. It also serves hospitals, healthcare professionals, the general public, retailers, wholesalers, and distributors globally.

Foolish Take

Cyndeo Wealth Partners, a Florida-based wealth management company, recently loaded up on shares of pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson to the tune of nearly $7 million. Clearly, the company has conviction in the company, as its overall position in J&J jumped to more than $19 million.

As for performance, J&J has come back to life after several years of underperformance. The stock is up 47% year-to-date. That's a tremendous return, and it has nearly tripled the total return of the S&P 500 which is up 16% over the same period.

Value-oriented investors might be wise to give Johnson & Johnson stock a hard look. It offers an attractive dividend yield of 2.6%, and shares remain affordable, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 20x.

Granted, there are downside risks, including ongoing litigation. Recently, a jury awarded a woman nearly $1 billion to the family of a woman who died of cancer; the family alleged the cancer was caused by J&J's talcum powder. J&J has announced plans to appeal the ruling.

At any rate, Johnson & Johnson is a leading pharmaceuticals company with diverse revenue streams and solid fundamentals. While it has its challenges, value-seeking investors might be well served to follow the institutional money and consider Johnson and Johnson stock for the long term.

Glossary

13F: A quarterly SEC filing by institutional investment managers disclosing their equity holdings.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of assets a fund or firm manages on behalf of clients.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held in a portfolio.

Quarter: A three-month period used for financial reporting and analysis, often abbreviated as Q1, Q2, etc.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return than a specified benchmark or index over a given period.

Dividend Yield: Annual dividends per share divided by the share price, expressed as a percentage.

Portfolio: A collection of investments held by an individual or institution.

Stake: The ownership interest or amount of shares held in a company by an investor.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Fund: An investment vehicle pooling money from multiple investors to buy securities.

Reportable: Required to be disclosed in regulatory filings, such as holdings in a 13F report.

Medtech: Medical technology sector, including devices and equipment used in healthcare.

Jake Lerch has positions in Amazon and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and Johnson & Johnson and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

