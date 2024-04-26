Big Money Instrumental in Bruker Stock Rise

Bruker Shares in Demand

Institutional volumes reveal plenty. In the last year, BRKR has enjoyed heavy Big Money buying, which we believe to be institutional accumulation.

Each of the green bars signal unusually large volumes in BRKR shares, pushing the stock higher:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Plenty of health care names are under accumulation right now. But when you dive into the fundamentals, there’s a special tailwind going on with Bruker.

Bruker Fundamental Analysis

Institutional support and a healthy fundamental backdrop make this company worth investigating. As you can see, BRKR has had healthy sales and EPS growth in recent years:

3-year sales growth rate (+14.5%)

3-year EPS growth rate (+44.4%)

Source: FactSet

The one-year EPS outlook is estimated to jump by +25.1%.

Now it makes sense why the stock has been powering to new heights. BRKR is gaining due to its strong financial performance.

Marrying great fundamentals with our proprietary software has found some big winning stocks over the long term.

BRKR has recently been a top-rated stock at MAPsignals for a long time. That means the stock has unusual buy pressure and growing fundamentals. We have a ranking process that showcases stocks like this on a weekly basis.

It’s made the rare Top 20 report numerous times over the years. The blue bars below show when BRKR was a top pick cutting through the noise.

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Tracking unusual volumes reveals the power of money flows.

This is a trait that most superstar stocks exhibit. Today’s money flows often reveal tomorrow’s leaders.

Bruker Price Prediction

The BRKR rally isn’t new at all. Big Money buying in the shares is signaling to take notice. Given the historical gains in share price and strong fundamentals, this stock could be worth a spot in a diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: the author holds no position in BRKR at the time of publication.

