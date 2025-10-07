Big Money Exits: Sage Capital Says Goodbye to Palantir Stock Worth $3.9 Million

Key Points

Sold 24,176 shares of Palantir Technologies; estimated transaction value of $3.92 million, based on the average price for the quarter

Trade represented 0.9% of 13F reportable AUM.

Post-trade stake: 41,155 shares valued at $7.51 million as of September 30, 2025

Palantir position now represents 1.8% of AUM

Sage Capital Advisors, LLC disclosed in an October 7, 2025, SEC filing that it sold 24,176 shares of Palantir Technologies(NASDAQ:PLTR), during Q3 2025, an estimated trade value of $3.92 million.

What happened

Sage Capital Advisors, LLC reported a reduction in its stake in Palantir Technologies, selling 24,176 shares during Q3 2025, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 07, 2025. The estimated value of the shares sold was approximately $3.92 million, based on the average closing price for the quarter. The fund now holds 41,155 shares, valued at $7.51 million as of September 30, 2025.

What else to know

This was a sell transaction, reducing the Palantir stake to 1.8% of Sage Capital Advisors, LLC’s 13F reportable assets under management as of September 30, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:AAPL: $37.26 million (8.9% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

NASDAQ:MSFT: $21.92 million (5.2% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

NASDAQ:NVDA: $19.31 million (4.6% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $18.69 million (4.4% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

NASDAQ:AMZN: $16.32 million (3.9% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

As of October 6, 2025, shares were priced at $179.53, up 361.6% over the year ending October 6, 2025. Over this same twelve-month period, shares of Palantir have outperformed the S&P 500 by 339%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.44 billion Net Income (TTM) $763.29 million Market Capitalization $408.57 billion Price (as of market close 2025-10-06) $179.53

Company Snapshot

Palantir offers software platforms including Gotham, Foundry, Apollo, and the Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), serving data integration, analytics, and AI-driven decision-making needs.

Key customers include intelligence agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and other international markets.

The company operates globally with a focus on mission-critical applications for government and enterprise clients.

Palantir Technologies Inc. provides data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) software, operating globally with a focus on mission-critical applications for government and enterprise clients. The company leverages its proprietary platforms to help organizations integrate, analyze, and operationalize large and complex datasets, supporting informed decision-making and operational efficiency.

Foolish take

To be clear, I'm a longtime Palantir bull, dating back to when investors could purchase shares of this AI superstar for less than $20. Obviously, a lot has changed since then. As of this writing, Palantir is now the 19th-largest company in America, with a market cap of more than $400 billion.



What's more, shares of this AI giant are now trading at a valuation that is simply eye-popping. Palantir's price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, which compares its stock price to its revenue, is 134x. Bear in mind, the average P/S for the S&P 500 is around 2x.



More to the point, Palantir's P/S ratio is sky-high, even when compared against itself. Two years ago, the company had a P/S ratio of 20x -- still expensive, but relatively affordable compared to its current valuation.



Nevertheless, while valuation is an essential metric for investors to consider, it isn't everything. The reason Palantir's valuation has soared is the same reason its shares have: the company is an AI powerhouse and growing rapidly.



As of its most recent quarter (for the three months ending on June 30, 2025), Palantir's revenue growth stood at 48%. Organizations are still lining up in droves, with Palantir's customer count rising 43% year-over-year.



Given the rapid growth of AI and Palantir's central role within the AI revolution, the company's long-term prospects remain bright despite its lofty valuation. That said, investors would be wise to exercise caution with the stock, as any negative headlines or downward guidance could result in a significant near-term pullback in the company's stock price.

Glossary

13F reportable AUM: Assets under management that must be disclosed in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings by institutional investment managers.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Alpha: A measure of an investment's performance relative to a benchmark, showing value added or subtracted by active management.

Stake: The ownership interest or amount of shares held in a particular company by an investor or fund.

Sell transaction: The act of disposing of an asset or security, reducing the holder's position.

Quarter (Q3 2025): The third three-month period of the year, here referring to July–September 2025.

Proprietary platforms: Technology or software developed and owned by a company, not licensed from external providers.

Mission-critical applications: Software or systems essential to an organization's core operations, where failure could cause major disruption.

Operationalize: To put data, models, or processes into practical use within an organization's daily operations.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



