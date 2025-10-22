Big Money Exits: Iconic Pharma Stock Sold by High-Profile Asset Manager

Key Points

Sold 6,430 shares of Eli Lilly and Company; estimated transaction value ~$4.78 million

Post-trade holding: 61,292 shares valued at $46.77 million

Position now 1% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

On October 21, 2025, Generali Asset Management disclosed a sale of 6,430 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares, an estimated $4.78 million trade based on the average quarterly price in Q3 2025.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 21, 2025, Generali Asset Management reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6,430 shares. The estimated trade value, based on the average closing price for the period, was approximately $4.78 million. The position now stands at 61,292 shares.

What Else to Know

This was a sale; the post-trade stake represents 1.0% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NVDA: $391,667,803 (8.4% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

MSFT: $312,519,117 (6.7% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

GOOGL: $221,333,918 (4.7% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

AAPL: $156,739,534 (3.4% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

TSLA: $104,445,160 (2.2% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

As of October 20, 2025, shares were priced at $808.96, down 10.72% in the year ending October 20, 2025.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $53.26 billion Net Income (TTM) $13.80 billion Dividend Yield 0.72% Price (as of market close 2025-10-20) $808.96

Company Snapshot

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers a diversified portfolio of pharmaceuticals targeting diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other therapeutic areas; key products include Trulicity, Humalog, Jardiance, Verzenio, and Taltz.

The company generates revenue primarily through the discovery, development, manufacturing, and global commercialization of branded prescription medicines, leveraging a robust pipeline and strategic collaborations.

Eli Lilly serves healthcare providers, hospitals, government agencies, and pharmacies worldwide, with a focus on patients requiring innovative treatments for chronic and complex conditions.

Foolish Take

Generali Asset Management, the asset management arm of Italian insurance giant Generali, recently reduced its stake in Eli Lilly by about $4.8 million. The move comes at a pivotal time for Eli Lilly, as the company faces several key challenges in the last few months of the year.

First, Eli Lilly is set to report earnings on October 30. Among the key numbers investors will be watching are sales figures for its key GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound. These drugs have driven the company's revenue and profits higher over the last few years, but there are fears among analysts that their growth is slowing. If those fears are confirmed, Eli Lilly shares could slip on the news.

In addition to earnings results, Eli Lilly management will most likely face questions during theirearnings callabout whether they plan to lower the costs of these GLP-1 drugs. That's because just days ago, President Trump, while speaking to reporters, indicated that his administration is negotiating with drugmakers to lower the direct-to-consumer costs for GLP-1 drugs to around $150/month -- the current cost on Eli Lilly's customer direct website right now ranges from $349/month to $499/month. Such a reduction in price would certainly affect Eli Lilly's overall revenue and profitability.

At any rate, Eli Lilly stock has already begun to underperform relative to the broader stock market. Year-to-date, shares have generated a total return of 4%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has generated a total return of nearly 16%.

To sum up, some institutional investors are cutting their exposure to Eli Lilly stock as concerns grow over the future growth and profitability of its blockbuster GLP-1 drugs. Retail investors should take note.

Glossary

13F reportable AUM: Assets under management that must be disclosed in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings by institutional investment managers.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or institution.

Quarterly price: The average share price over a three-month financial reporting period.

Top holdings: The largest investment positions in a fund, ranked by their value as a percentage of total assets.

Dividend Yield: Annual dividends paid by a company divided by its share price, shown as a percentage.

Pipeline: The portfolio of drug candidates a pharmaceutical company is researching and developing for potential future approval.

Strategic collaborations: Partnerships between companies to jointly develop, market, or distribute products or services.

Branded prescription medicines: Medications sold under a trademarked name, typically protected by patents, requiring a doctor's prescription.

Therapeutic areas: Specific fields of medicine or disease categories targeted by pharmaceutical products or research.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Jake Lerch has positions in Alphabet, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

