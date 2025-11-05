Big Money Buys: Investment Advisor Goes All-In on Sector ETF With $17.6 Million Purchase

Key Points

Added 1,136,146 shares in ICLN; estimated transaction value of $17.59 million based on quarterly average price

Post-trade stake: 1,136,146 shares valued at $17.59 million as of September 30, 2025

ICLN is now the fund’s 2nd-largest holding by value

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On November 4, 2025, Gimbal Financial disclosed a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN), acquiring 1,136,146 shares in an estimated $17.59 million trade.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 4, 2025, Gimbal Financial established a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter. The firm acquired approximately 1,136,146 shares by September 30, 2025, bringing the position’s value to $17.59 million on that date and making it the fund’s 2nd-largest disclosed holding.

What Else to Know

This new position accounted for 10.56% of Gimbal Financial’s reportable 13F assets under management as of September 30, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

IVV: $26.48 million (15.9% of AUM)

ICLN: $17.59 million (10.6% of AUM)

RPG: $16.99 million (10.2% of AUM)

XMMO: $16.85 million (10.1% of AUM)

IYC: $16.61 million (10.0% of AUM)

As of November 3, 2025, shares were priced at $17.60, up 30.9% over the past year; shares have outperformed the S&P 500 by 17.0 percentage points.

Dividend yield was reported at 1.46% as of November 4, 2025.

ETF Overview

Metric Value Dividend yield 1.46% Price (as of market close November 3, 2025) $17.60 1-year price change 30.86%

ETF Snapshot

The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF provides institutional investors with broad exposure to the global clean energy sector through a rules-based index methodology. The fund's strategy emphasizes investing in companies engaged in renewable and alternative energy. With a significant asset base and a transparent, index-linked approach, ICLN serves as a specialized vehicle for investors seeking to align portfolios with the clean energy transition.

Investment strategy focuses on tracking an index of approximately 100 global clean energy companies, targeting exposure to the clean energy sector.

Portfolio is primarily composed of equities in the clean energy industry, with at least 80% of assets invested in index constituents and up to 20% in related derivatives and cash equivalents.

Foolish Take

Gimbal Financial, an Indiana-based investment advisory firm, acquired more than $17.5 million worth of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) during the three months ending on September 30, 2025. This is a large and significant transaction. Indeed, ICLN is now Gimbal Financial's second-largest position overall, comprising more than 10.5% of total assets under management.

For average investors, this transaction signals major institutional support for the clean energy sector -- an industry that has performed well this year. Shares of ICLN have advanced by 52% year-to-date, easily beating the benchmark S&P 500 which is up 16% this year.

There are several factors that have powered this year's rally in clean energy stocks:

Rising demand for energy driven by the growth of AI data centers

Falling interest rates, which make sustainable energy investments more affordable

Renewed enthusiasm for nuclear power

Yet, despite its solid year-to-date performance and its current bullish catalysts, investors should consider the long-term performance history of ICLN. In a nutshell, it is far more checkered. Over the last five years, ICLN shares have fallen by 8%, while the S&P 500 has generated a solid 111% return.

In summary, clean energy stocks are hot right now, but they do not have a solid long-term track record. Investors should remain cautious.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-traded fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets like stocks or bonds.

Stake: The ownership interest or amount of investment held in a particular asset or company.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of assets a fund or investment firm manages on behalf of clients.

13F: A quarterly SEC filing required from institutional investment managers disclosing their equity holdings.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Index-linked: Investment strategy where a fund's performance aims to match a specific market index.

Non-diversified: A fund that invests a large portion of assets in a limited number of securities or sectors.

Derivatives: Financial contracts whose value is based on the performance of underlying assets, such as stocks or indexes.

Equities: Shares representing ownership in companies, commonly referred to as stocks.

Institutional investors: Organizations, such as pension funds or asset managers, that invest large sums of money in securities.

Rules-based index methodology: An index constructed and maintained according to a predetermined set of objective rules.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,054%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 3, 2025

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.