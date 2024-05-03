Big Money Buying Up American Express Shares

American Express is a Heavily Accumulated Stock

Hefty institutional volumes are powerful. In the last year, AXP has been under heavy Big Money accumulation, which we believe to be institutional interest.

Each green bar signals unusual trading action in AXP stock. The green color indicates our proprietary inflow signal:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Plenty of financials names are under accumulation right now. But when you dive into the fundamentals, there’s a powerful tailwind going on with American Express.

American Express Fundamental Analysis

Heavy institutional support alongside a strong fundamental setup makes this company worth your attention. As you can see, AXP has had great sales and EPS growth over the years:

3-year sales growth rate (+21%)

3-year EPS growth rate (+59.4%)

Source: FactSet

The one-year EPS outlook is estimated to increase by +14.8%.

Now it makes sense why the stock has been driving to new heights. American Express is gaining due to high-flying financial performance.

Combining top fundamentals with our proprietary software has found some big winning stocks over the years.

AXP has recently been a top-rated stock at MAPsignals. That rare feat means the stock has unusual buy pressure and growing fundamentals. We have a ranking process that showcases stocks like this every week.

It’s made the rare Top 20 report twice recently. The blue bars below shows when AXP was a top pick…driving share value along the way.

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Tracking unusual volumes is a great way to size up the demand picture.

Most superstar stocks exhibit relentless Big Money buy signals.

American Express Price Prediction

The AXP rally reveals ample Big Money buying. Investors should probably take notice. Given the historical gains in share price and strong fundamentals, this stock could be worth a spot in a diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: the author holds no position in AXP at the time of publication.

