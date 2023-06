(RTTNews) - Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) shares are surging more than 16 percent on Tuesday morning trade after analyst Marketbeat recommended a 'Strong Sell' for the stock. The shares have been on an uptrend since the end of May.

Currently, shares are at $7.96, up 17.75 percent from the previous close of $6.76 on a volume of 2,311,229.

