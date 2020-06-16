Big Lots Says Sales Growth Is Spiking Through Mid-June

On Tuesday, Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) issued an encouraging operating update as part of its announcement that it has raised over $500 million in cash.

The home furnishings retailer said comparable-store sales are "up strongly" in the fiscal second quarter to date and are running well ahead of management's expectations through the first two weeks of June.

In late May, Big Lots said comps jumped 10% in the fiscal first quarter, which ended on May 2. The retailer said at the time that growth had spiked as more consumers turned their attention toward home furnishings during COVID-19 related stay-at-home measures.

Image source: Getty Images.

That positive momentum has carried on into the first six weeks of the second quarter, but Big Lots cautioned investors to expect an eventual slowdown ahead. More of its peers are reopening their locations, after all, and Big Lots will see extra pressure from its canceled July sales promotion event as well.

Still, the company is targeting an improving financial picture coming out of the COVID-19 crisis, in part thanks to its new cash infusion. "As we continue to see a return to a more normal operating environment," CEO Bruce Thorn said in a press release, "we expect to use this liquidity to take additional actions to drive shareholder value." Big Lots noted share repurchase spending and investments in high-return growth areas as among its biggest capital priorities today.

10 stocks we like better than Big Lots

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Big Lots wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.