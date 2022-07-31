Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) investors are sitting on a loss of 64% if they invested a year ago

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And unfortunately for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. The share price has slid 65% in that time. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 19% in the last three years. Furthermore, it's down 35% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Big Lots reported an EPS drop of 87% for the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 65% the share price fall. So despite the weak per-share profits, some investors are probably relieved the situation wasn't more difficult.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:BIG Earnings Per Share Growth July 31st 2022

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Big Lots shareholders are down 64% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 11%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 9% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Big Lots is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

