Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.30

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.30 per share on the 29th of December. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 2.6%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Big Lots' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, Big Lots' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 12.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 22%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Big Lots Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

NYSE:BIG Historic Dividend December 6th 2021

Big Lots' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2014, the first annual payment was US$0.68, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.5% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing as a reasonable rate, which we like. However, investors will probably want to see a longer track record before they consider Big Lots to be a consistent dividend paying stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see Big Lots has been growing its earnings per share at 15% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Big Lots' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Big Lots' Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Big Lots (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

