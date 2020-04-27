Big Lots Issues Update On COVID-19 Crisis - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) said its stores remain open for business and the company has continued to exceed its sales expectations. The company has achieved positive month-to-date comps for fiscal April and positive quarter-to-date comps for the first quarter of 2020, including a significant acceleration of sales in the last two weeks.

Big Lots also announced that it is extending the $2 hourly increase for hourly store and DC associates through May, and also extending its 30% associate discount. The company will significantly expand the availability of personal protective equipment for associates, including gloves and masks, particularly in high risk areas.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.