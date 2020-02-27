Big Lots Inc. Q4 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Big Lots Inc. (BIG) released earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $93.76 million, or $2.39 per share. This compares with $108.05 million, or $2.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $1.61 billion from $1.60 billion last year.

Big Lots Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $93.76 Mln. vs. $108.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.39 vs. $2.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.52 -Revenue (Q4): $1.61 Bln vs. $1.60 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.30 - $0.45

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.